Man, 86, killed in Morton Grove hit-and-run crash: police

A man died Friday evening in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Morton Grove, police said.

An 86-year-old man was struck and killed about 5 p.m. at Shermer Road and Greenwood Street, according to a statement by Morton Grove police.

Police said Friday night that notification of family was pending.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

Additional information was not released.