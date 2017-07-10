Fatal Lawndale shooting ruled self-defense, woman not charged

A woman who shot a man when he stabbed her Thursday afternoon in Lawndale will not be charged, police said.

About 4:05 p.m., the 25-year-old man was shot in the chest when he stabbed the 25-year-old woman multiple times in the 4000 block of West 21st Street, Chicago Police said.

The stabbing was believed to be a domestic incident, police said. The nature of the relationship between the two wasn’t released.

The woman was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the man died at the scene, police said.

Charges against the woman were rejected when the shooting was ruled self-defense, police said Saturday.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not released the man’s identity as of Saturday evening. A person who answered the phone at the medical examiner’s office said authorities were not releasing information about the case “at this time.”