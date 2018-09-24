Driver sought in fatal Pulaski Park hit-and-run

Photo of the Dodge Charger suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday in Pulaski Park, Chicago | Chicago police

Police released a photo of the vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in the Pulaski Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The silver Dodge Charger sustained extensive front-end damage about 5:20 p.m. Sunday when it struck a 67-year-old man who was standing with a bicycle on a street corner in the 3300 block of West Devon, according to Chicago police.

The 67-year-old was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the Charger, which had an Illinois license plate number of AL53664, continued driving east on Devon Avenue without stopping, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Anyone with information about the crash or the Dodge Charger was asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.