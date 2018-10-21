Man stabbed to death in Roseland domestic fight: police

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

About 9:40 p.m., the man was in a “physical alternation” with a female inside an apartment in the 10600 block of South Wabash Avenue when he was stabbed in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Police arrested the female, but haven’t said if charges were pending.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.