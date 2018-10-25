Man fatally shot on NW Side: police

A man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to police.

About 6:45 a.m., the 46-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle traveling west in the 4100 block of Diversey Avenue when an SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.