1 dead, 1 injured in Morgan Park alley shooting
Two men were shot — one fatally — in an alley in Morgan Park on the South Side.
A 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were standing in the alley about 3:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Steuben Street when a light-colored SUV drove into the alley, Chicago police said.
Someone inside the vehicle fired shots, hitting the 22-year-old in the head and the 19-year-old in the buttocks, police said.
Both were taken to Christ Medical Center, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed this death.
The 22-year-old was in good condition, police said.
Area South detectives are investigating.