1 dead, 1 injured in Morgan Park alley shooting

Two men were shot — one fatally — in an alley in Morgan Park on the South Side.

A 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were standing in the alley about 3:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Steuben Street when a light-colored SUV drove into the alley, Chicago police said.

Someone inside the vehicle fired shots, hitting the 22-year-old in the head and the 19-year-old in the buttocks, police said.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed this death.

The 22-year-old was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

