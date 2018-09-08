Man shot to death on Near North Side: police

A man was fatally shot early Saturday on the border of the Old Town and Cabrini Green neighborhoods on the Near North Side, police said.

The 24-year-old was found unresponsive shortly after midnight in a corridor behind an apartment building in the 500 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago police.

The man had been shot in his left thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.