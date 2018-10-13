Man, 53, shot to death in Roseland: police

A 53-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

About 2:10 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 10700 block of South Indiana Avenue and found the man unresponsive on the ground, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.