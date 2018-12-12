Woman stabs man to death in South Shore, police say

A man was stabbed to death early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The 27-year-old was fighting with a woman just after midnight in the hallway of an apartment building in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was stabbed in the chest by the woman, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The stabbing appeared to be domestic-related, according to a police source.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, police said. No one was in custody.