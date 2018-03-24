Father charged with making threats against staff and students at Lyons school

A 43-year-old man was charged Friday with allegedly posting violent online threats directed at staff and students at his child’s school in west suburban Lyons.

Paul Chapman, of Lyons, used social media to threaten violence against faculty members and students at Robinson Elementary School, 4431 Gage Ave, after being angered by an alleged incident involving bullying, according to Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the village.

On Friday morning, police and school officials were alerted to the threats, Hanania said. Robinson and five other District 103 elementary schools were then placed on a “soft lockdown,” although no students were ever in any physical danger.

Chapman was taken into custody a short time later and charged with a felony county of disorderly conduct, Hanania said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.