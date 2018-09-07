Father charged with murder in death of 5-month-old son last year

A father has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 5-month-old son last year, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Raamse Morris, 20, was charged after being taken into custody Aug. 30 on a fugitive arrest warrant in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Morris’ son, Raamse Lan’Pharay Morris, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center on July 28, 2017 with multiple injuries, including brain trauma, when he experienced seizures, police said.

The boy died Aug. 5, 2017 at Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found that he died from multiple injuries he suffered from child abuse and his death was ruled a homicide in October.

A spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office did not respond to a request for more information about the case.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services opened an investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect following the boy’s death. Allegations against the boy’s mother were ruled unfounded and the case was closed on April 23, according to a spokesman for the agency. The boy’s father was subsequently charged.

Detectives learned that Morris was in charge of caring for his son at the time of the abuse and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

Morris was ordered held without bail during his initial court appearance, according to court records. His next court date was set for Sept. 20.