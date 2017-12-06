Faulty furnace in Little Village sends 6 to hospitals

Six people were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday afternoon due to a faulty furnace in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Crews responded to a building with high carbon monoxide levels in the 2500 block of South Lawndale about 2 p.m., according to Fire Media Affairs.

The cause of the leak was a faulty furnace, according to Fire Media.

Six people — three adults and three children — were taken to hospitals, Fire Media said. Their genders, exact ages and conditions were not immediately released.