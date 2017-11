FBI: Female suspect in nightgown robs North Side bank

A woman wearing a nightgown robbed a bank Thursday morning on the border of the Uptown and Lake View neighborhoods on the North Side.

The robbery happened at 9:32 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 3956 N. Sheridan Rd., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was described as a black female wearing a nightgown, Croon said. It was not immediately clear if she was armed.

A possible suspect was taken into custody, Croon said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.