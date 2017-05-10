FBI: Fugitive wanted for 2015 Dolton murder arrested in Englewood

A fugitive wanted in connection with the fatal 2015 shooting of a man in south suburban Dolton was taken into custody Thursday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Tyrone J. Smith, 25, who had a last known address in Chicago, was arrested by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force in the 1200 block of West 74th Place on a warrant for first-degree murder that was issued on Oct. 30, 2015, according to the FBI.

Smith, who goes by several aliases, including “King Bo,” Tyrone J. Smith Jr., and Tyrone T.Q. Smith, was wanted for the Oct. 25, 2015 shooting death of 39-year-old Tyrone D. Smith in the 14100 block of South Chicago Road in Dolton, according to the FBI.

Smith, of the 6200 block of South Artesian, was pronounced dead at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond, Ind. at 3:37 a.m., according to the FBI and the Lake County coroner’s office.

A law enforcement source said the two men are not related, despite sharing the same name.

Last month, the FBI increased the reward for information leading to Smith’s arrest from $1,000 to $10,000. Information provided by the public ultimately led to Smith’s capture, the FBI said.

Smith will be turned over to Dolton police after being booked at a local Chicago Police district, the FBI said. Dolton police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.