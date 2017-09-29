FBI increases reward for man wanted in fatal 2015 Dolton shooting

The FBI is now offered $10,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of a man wanted in connection with a 2015 fatal shooting in south suburban Dolton.

Tyrone J. Smith, 25, whose last known address was in Chicago, is wanted in connection with the Oct. 25, 2015 fatal shooting of Tyrone D. Smith, 39, in the 14100 block of South Chicago Road in Dolton, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear if the two men were related.

Tyrone D. Smith was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. A warrant was issued for Tyrone J. Smith five days later, but he remains at large.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.