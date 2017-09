Police: Armored car driver shoots attempted robber in Little Village

A person was shot by an armored car driver while trying to rob the car Saturday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The attempted armored car robbery happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of West 26th Street, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was shot by the driver of the armored car and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Police.

Further details were not immediately available.