FBI: Man suspected of robbing 2 northwest suburban banks in 2 days

Surveillance footage of a man who robbed a Heartland Bank and Trust branch on Monday in Schaumburg. | FBI

A man who robbed a bank Tuesday in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows is suspected of robbing another bank a day earlier in Schaumburg.

The Fifth Third branch in the 100 block of Algonquin in Rolling Meadows was robbed about noon, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. Additional information on the non-takeover robbery was not immediately available.

Authorities believe the suspect is the same person who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Schaumburg, Croon said.

The Heartland Bank and Trust branch in the 300 block of West Golf Road was robbed at gunpoint about 1:35 p.m., according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1 white man between 55 and 65, according to the FBI. He had a medium build, gray hair and white goatee with a patch of dark-gray hair under the center of his lower lip.

He wore a red baseball cap with white-and-black lettering, a gray long-sleeved, button-up casual shirt; faded blue jeans, and black shoes or boots, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.