FBI: Man tries to rob Bank of America in Uptown

A man tried to rob a bank Thursday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The attempted robbery happened a few minutes after 9 a.m. at the Bank of America branch at 4758 N. Racine Ave., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 50s with a black-and-gray beard, Croon said. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene.