Burbank man accused of fatally stabbing new wife added to FBI’s most wanted list

A man accused of stabbing to death his new bride in a Burbank condominium the day after their wedding has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Arnoldo Jimenez, 37, is charged with murder in the May 12, 2012, death of his wife, Estrella Carrera, 26, shortly after they celebrated their wedding with friends, police said at the time.

A federal warrant was issued for Jimenez’s arrest three days after the slaying, but he is suspected of possibly fleeing to Mexico, according to an FBI news release.

“Arnoldo Jimenez is accused of brutally stabbing his wife to death just hours after their wedding. Because of this horrific crime, a family has forever lost their mother, daughter, and sister,” said Siobhan Johnson, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Chicago. “Our local, state, and federal partners have worked tirelessly on this investigation, and we are now asking for the public’s assistance to ensure that Jimenez is swiftly brought to justice.”

Jimenez should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the FBI. He is described as 6 feet tall, 200 to 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

