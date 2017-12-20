FBI: Serial bank robber strikes again at TCF branch in Streamwood

Surveillance images of the person suspected of robbing banks in December in the northwest suburbs | FBI

A man suspected of robbing multiple banks in the Chicago area this month struck again Wednesday night at a TCF Bank branch in northwest suburban Streamwood.

The branch was robbed just after 6 p.m. inside a Jewel Osco grocery store at 217 Irving Park Road, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

FBI agents were headed to the bank to investigate.

Croon said the suspected robber was the same man who robbed TCF branches on Dec. 13 in Arlington Heights and Dec. 10 in Huntley. The robber is also believed to be responsible for a Chase Bank branch robbery on Dec. 1 in Cary.

The robber has worn a long, black wig and dark clothing during several of the robberies, the FBI said.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said. A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.