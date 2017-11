FBI: Suspect tried to rob Near North Side bank at knifepoint

Someone tried to rob a TCF Bank branch on the Near North Side at knifepoint Thursday afternoon.

The attempted robbery happened at the bank inside the Jewel-Osco at 102 W. Division St. at 1:25 p.m., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was armed with a knife, Croon said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.