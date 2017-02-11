FBI vehicle broken into in Greektown, but ‘nothing of value taken’

An FBI vehicle was broken into early Thursday in the Greektown neighborhood on the Near West Side, but it appears no weapons or other items of value were stolen.

It happened in the 1000 block of West Adams Street, where the car was parked on the street, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The theft was reported to Chicago Police, and the FBI is working with police on the investigation.

A law enforcement source said nothing of value was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or their nearest Chicago Police district.