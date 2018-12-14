Father, son, 16 others charged with trafficking cocaine in Chicago area

Eighteen people, including a father and son, have been charged with trafficking cocaine to hundreds of customers in the Chicago area and using drivers to make door-to-door cocaine deliveries.

The federal charges were part of a multi-year investigation into the drug trafficking called “Operation Flawed Deal,” in which officers seized bank accounts, over a kilogram of cocaine, a Mercedes SUV, guns and multiple Chicago properties, according to a statement by the U.S. States Attorney office.

Many of the 18 defendants were arrested Thursday on charges that carry a maximum of 20 to 40 years in the prison, prosecutors said.

Father and son, Tony F. Cayuela, 64, and Tony J. Cayuela, 39, allegedly conspired with Walberto Olivio, 46, to distribute over half a kilogram of cocaine in the Chicago area in the spring and summer, according to prosecutors.

The feds forfeited three properties from the younger Cayuela — two homes in Brighton Park and one in Chicago Lawn —along with $108,000 in cash, prosecutors said. Another man, Jesus Hernandez, 41, of Chicago, was also charged with distributing drugs.

Two brothers, Anees “Ace” Usmani, 41, and Nafees Usmani, allegedly worked together with Juan Bautista Dominguez, 41, to distribute over half a kilogram of cocaine in the Chicago area from the fall of 2017 to spring of 2018, prosecutors said.

The indictment lists several people charged with conspiring with the Usmani brothers: Alfonso “Fonz” Trotter, 48, of Chicago; Ronald Allen, 47, of Chicago; Muhammad Sabih, 30, of Chicago; Muhammad Bilal Khan, 24, of Chicago; Ahmed Fatah Kahn Malik, 24, of Skokie; Odeh Alshobaki, 22, of Worth; Ahmed Hussein Yousef Alsawalhi, 21, of Chicago; Wesam Abdel Fattah, 32, of Chicago; and Lisa Usmani, 41, of Lincolnwood.

Two others were charged with cocaine distribution: Kenneth Slaughter, 34, of Park Forest; and Neal Bowens, 47, of Gary, Ind., according to prosecutors.

The indictments were announced Friday by the U.S. States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. Other agencies involved in the investigation included the FBI, DEA, IRS, Chicago police and several suburban departments.