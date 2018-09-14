Plans for federal monitor for Dorothy Brown’s office finalized

Plans to place a federal monitor in Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown’s office have been finalized, according to a letter obtained by the Sun-Times.

Now that the Aug. 10th order is in place, an examination of the office and its embattled leader can begin.

According to the letter, the order was entered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sidney Schenkier.

As expected Clifford Meacham, who has previously served as a retired circuit court judge, has been put in place as the monitor. He was appointed in previous cases with the county’s Sheriff and Assessor’s offices.

Part of Meacham’s job will include investigating evidence of political discrimination between Jan. 1, 2014 and Aug. 9 2018.

Brown’s office has been under federal investigation for its pay-to-play hiring practices and other political wheeling and dealing. Earlier this year, authorities brought charges against two former employees for buying a job and lying to a grand jury.

The clerk’s office is obligated to comply with the investigation. In the letter, employees were told that speaking to Meacham is not a threat to their employment. The office is barred from taking action against anyone who comes forward.