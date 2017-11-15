Feds: Orland Park financial adviser stole more than $5M from clients

A southwest suburban financial adviser stole more than $5 million from his clients — including his elderly in-laws — and spent the money on a luxury vehicle and his mortgage, according to the feds.

Daniel Glick, 64, faces one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Glick owned Financial Management Strategies Inc., Glick Accounting Services Inc. and Glick & Associates Ltd., according to prosecutors. His firms provided accounting, tax, investment and financial services.

Between 2011 and 2017, Glick stole at least $5.2 million from clients and financial institutions, prosecutors said. He furnished forged checks and and other phony documents to financial institutions, and lied to clients about the use and safety of their investments.

Most of the funds he misappropriated belonged to elderly clients, including his mother-in-law and father-in-law and a client in a nursing home, prosecutors said.

He forged in-laws’ signatures on letters and checks, transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars from their checking account to his company’s checking account, prosecutors said. He also convinced another family to pay him $700,000 in fees, even though he had already stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from them.

He used some of the money to pay personal and business expenses, including for a Mercedes-Benz, his mortgage and repayment of two business loans, prosecutors said.

Glick’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.