Feds up reward for kingpin ‘El Mencho’ to $10M; get win in cartel cash case here

Nemesio Oseguera-Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," is among the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's three most-wanted fugitives. With El Chapo awaiting trial, El Mencho has become Chicago’s biggest narcotics supplier, authorities say. | DEA

Federal officials on Tuesday doubled the reward for the capture of the reputed leader of a Mexican cartel suspected of flooding Chicago with drugs, but they also pointed to a victory in their fight against him and his group: the recent sentencing of a man who laundered the cartel’s cash through millions of dollars in gold purchases here.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the State Department had doubled the bounty for the arrest of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes — known as El Mencho — to $10 million.

Authorities say El Mencho is the head of the hyper-violent Cartel de Jalisco Nuevo Generacion, formed seven years ago and now jockeying for position with the Sinaloa Cartel that was run by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman until his 2016 arrest. El Chapo is scheduled to go on trial next month in New York.

El Mencho, 52, was charged in 2014 in Washington with running a continuing criminal enterprise. Indictments against some of the members of his cartel have been recently unsealed, Sessions noted.

“Today we are announcing a whole-of-government effort against CJNG. We are hitting them from all sides and with every weapon we have,” Sessions was quoted as saying at a news conference in Washington.

Sessions called El Mencho’s cartel “one of the five most dangerous transnational criminal organizations on the face of the Earth.” He said the cartel delivers at least five tons of cocaine and five tons of methamphetamine to the United States each month.

Sessions also pointed to a government success in a federal court case in Chicago against Diego Pineda-Sanchez, who admitted he led an organization that laundered money belonging to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel.

On Oct. 5, Pineda-Sanchez was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He and dozens of others have been charged in a sweeping money-laundering case here.

Their organization is accused of laundering $100 million of drug money between 2011 and 2014. They’d collect drug cash across the Midwest; buy rings, necklaces, watches and other “scrap gold” at jewelry stores in Chicago; and ship the items to a refinery in South Florida. The proceeds from the melted gold would go back to the cartels in Mexico, officials say.

At one court hearing in Chicago, the 33-year-old Pineda-Sanchez testified he was under intense pressure to get the cartels their money — or die.

“They don’t want to hear excuses. They want to see results, and if not they shoot people,” he said, according to a transcript translated from Spanish.