Felon charged after cops find drugs, gun during search of home in Palatine

A convicted felon was arrested and charged three days after officers uncovered drugs and a gun during a search of his home Thursday night in northwest suburban Palatine.

Brian G. Lister, 31, was charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Palatine police.

About 8 p.m. Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at the home in the 1300 block of West Deer Court and found a shotgun and a stash of drugs, police said. Lister is a convicted felon and did not have a valid Firearm Owners’ Identification card.

Investigators also found over 100 grams of cocaine, more than 30 ecstasy pills and “several other items believed to be controlled substances which are pending lab results,” police said. Additionally, they located cash, digital scales, packaging for narcotic sales and drug paraphernalia.

Lister was not at home when the warrant was served and refused to cooperate with investigators, police said.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Lister was driving west on Algonquin Road near Harper College when he ran into a roadside safety checkpoint that had been set up for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, police said. After he was directed into the checkpoint screening area, officers recognized Lister and took him into custody without incident.

Lister is being held at Cook County Jail on $100,000 bail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Monday.