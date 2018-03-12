Felon charged after gun found during traffic stop in Evanston

A convicted felon is facing charges after police allegedly found a revolver underneath his seat during a traffic stop Friday night in north suburban Evanston.

Steven C. Dykes, 31, of Evanston, was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and a misdemeanor county of possession of handgun and ammunition without a valid FOID card, according to Evanston Police.

At 7:22 p.m., Officers saw a Chrysler Pacifica without a functioning registration light traveling in the 800 block of Howard Street, police said. They pulled over the Pacifica in the 1300 block of Howard and made contact with Dykes and the driver.

After smelling marijuana, officers searched the Pacifica and found a loaded Rossi Model 720 .44 Special under Dykes’ seat, police said. He was then taken into custody.

Dykes’s bail was set at $50,000, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office records. His next court date was set for Tuesday.