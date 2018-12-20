Felon convicted of gun charges related to chase with Aurora police

A convicted felon was found guilty Wednesday of gun charges related to a police chase last year in west suburban Aurora.

Derrick L. Givens, 28, of DeKalb, was convicted of felony counts of armed habitual criminal, armed violence and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

About 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 2017, Aurora police officers recognized Givens and pulled over the car he was driving, prosecutors said. At the time, Givens was on parole after being convicted of a 2014 home invasion in the suburban city.

After briefly speaking with the officers, Givens took off and led them on a high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood, prosecutors said. He was ultimately taken into custody after striking a curb and crashing the car near Durham and Brandon drives.

During an ensuing investigation, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol near the scene of the crash, police said. A Witness in the car told investigators that he saw Givens reach into his jacket and toss the gun out of the car near the area where it was found.

Wednesday’s conviction marks Givens’ third gun-related offense, prosecutors said. Aside from the home invasion, Givens was also convicted in 2008 of aggravated discharge of a firearm, which was related to an arrest the previous year in Aurora.

“This defendant has committed multiple gun offenses and continues to prove that he is a danger to society,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.

Givens is being held without bond at Kane County Jail, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for Jan. 16 for the filing of motions.