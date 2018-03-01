Felon facing new gun charges found living with bobcat in Orland Park storefront

A felon facing new gun charges was living with a bobcat in an abandoned Orland Park storefront when authorities found him, according to police in the western suburb.

Detectives searched the storefront about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at 7060 157th St. and found two loaded handguns with more than 100 rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics that were sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, according to Orland Park police.

Also found in the storefront was a large cat, later identified as a bobcat, police said. The Illinois Conservation Police took custody of the animal.

Philip G. Giese, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and was cited for possessing a wild animal, police said.

Giese’s bond was set at $25,000, and he is next scheduled to appear in court on March 28.