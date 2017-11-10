Felon on parole arrested with loaded gun after foot chase in Evanston

Devane O. Retreage had a loaded .45-caliber Springfield Arms handgun in his backpack when he was arrested Monday night in Evanston, according to police. | Evanston police

A felon on parole was arrested with a loaded gun Monday night in north suburban Evanston.

Devane O. Retreage, 33, faces felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, according to Evanston police.

About 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a handgun at a home in the 1700 block of Hovland Court, police said.

The officers did not immediately find the man, but remained in the area and spotted a suspect matching the description carrying a black backpack walking in the 1800 block of Lemar Avenue.

When Retreage saw the officers, he ran through some yards, police said. The officers chased him and took him into custody, but he no longer had his shoes on and no longer had the backpack, police said.

They found his shoes and backpack in a yard that he had run through; a loaded Springfield Arms .45-caliber handgun with a second magazine was discovered inside the backpack, police said.

Retreage, an Evanston resident, was on parole at the time of his arrest, police said.