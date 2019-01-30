Felon with gun accused of threatening to kill off-duty cops in Bridgeport bar

A Texas man facing a felony gun charge after he allegedly threatened to kill off-duty Chicago police officers in a Bridgeport bar was ordered held on $25,000 bail Wednesday.

The Englewood District officers were attending an event at Fat Fish Bar and Grill, at 234 W. 31st St., Tuesday when the confrontation with 29-year-old Johnathan Barnes took place, Cook County prosecutors said.

Barnes, of Houston, Texas, was at the bar intoxicated when he got into an argument with the officers and was told to leave, prosecutors said. When Barnes tried to re-enter the bar, he was confronted by a police sergeant who blocked his way.

Barnes then threatened to “shoot the sergeant and to kill everyone else in the bar” while putting his hand to his pocket, prosecutors said. The sergeant grabbed Barnes’ arm and found a 9 mm handgun in Barnes’ pocket, which was later determined to have been reported stolen in Houston, prosecutors said.

Chicago police said Barnes was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Barnes has been convicted of felony drug charges previously in Texas and Louisiana and was not allowed to possess a gun.

He faces a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

An assistant public defender said Barnes was employed in Houston as a street sweeper. The assistant public-defender also said Barnes denied he was convicted of a crime in Louisiana.

If Barnes posts bond, he isn’t allowed to leave Illinois, Judge David Navarro ordered.

Barnes’ next court date was set for Tuesday.