Female robbed at gunpoint in Wicker Park

A female was robbed at gunpoint early Monday in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

Three suspects got out of a red car in the 1300 block of North Leavitt about 2:35 a.m. and robbed the female at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police.

They took her purse and backpack, which contained several miscellaneous items, police said.

The victim was not hurt, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.