Police seize drugs, guns, cash in West Side search

Police seized large quantities of heroin, cocaine, cash, guns and ammunition during a search April 2 in the 5200 block of West Grand Avenue. | Chicago police

A man is facing a felony drug charge after officers allegedly found large quantities of heroin, cocaine, cash, guns and ammunition in a West Side garage.

Fernando Reyes, 42, is charged with one count of manufacture or delivery of 900 or more grams of heroin, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Narcotics officers conducted a search warrant about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of West Grand Avenue and found about 2.5 kg of heroin, with an estimated street value of $71,000, inside the garage, police said.

They also found about 26 kg of cocaine – worth an estimated $3,119,500 – in other parts of the property, along with another 147 grams of heroin, two guns, ammunition, a digital scale and more than $10,000 in cash, according to police.

Reyes, who lives in the Belmont Central neighborhood, showed up while investigators were conducting the search and was taken into custody, police said. Additional charges may be filed.

He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, police said.

Read more crime, and track the city’s homicides.