Woman with concealed carry shoots attempted robber on Far South Side: police

A 19-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning while attempting to rob a woman in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The woman shot him in the neck about 5:45 a.m. in the 400 block of West 103rd Street, Chicago police said. The woman was a concealed license holder.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.