Police release photos of suspect in Fernwood armed sexual assault, robbery

Surveillance photos of a man wanted for sexually assaulting and robbing a woman at gunpoint June 9 in the 10100 block of South Parnell. | Chicago Police

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman at gunpoint earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man walked up to the 21-year-old woman’s vehicle about 11:20 p.m. on June 9 while she was parked in the 10100 block of South Parnell, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He entered the armed with a handgun and told her to drive to an alley, where he sexually assaulted and robbed her.

The suspect was described as a black man between 21 and 28 years old, standing 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1 and weighing 150 to 170 pounds, police said. He had a black low-cut fade hairstyle, brown eyes, a medium brown complexion and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with black jogging pants and white Air Force 1 shoes.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.