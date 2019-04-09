2 wounded in Fernwood shooting

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Tuesday in Fernwood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Perry Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old was struck in the abdomen and arm, police said. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Another man, also 21, was being treated at the same hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Officers recovered a weapon from the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

