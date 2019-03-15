Man shot in buttocks in Fernwood

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 21-year-old told investigators he was walking at 5:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 105th Street when he heard gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the lower left buttock, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating, police said. No one is in custody.