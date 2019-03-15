Our Pledge To You

News

03/15/2019, 06:57pm

Man shot in buttocks in Fernwood

Colin Boyle/Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 21-year-old told investigators he was walking at 5:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 105th Street when he heard gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the lower left buttock, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating, police said. No one is in custody.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending