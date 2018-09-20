Man charged with fatal Fernwood stabbing after being located in Mississippi

An Englewood neighborhood man has been charged with the fatal stabbing of another man in June on the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood.

Anthony Haynes, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Jason Tidwell, whose body was found June 28 inside a home in the 10600 block of South Lafayette, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

About 1 a.m. that morning, Tidwell and Haynes got into a fight that resulted in Tidwell knocking out one of Haynes’ teeth, Assistant State’s Attorney Jamison Berger said during a hearing Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Both men occasionally stayed with a person who lived in the block and Haynes threatened to return and kill Tidwell after the fight ended, Berger said. Chicago police officers responded to the fight, but Tidwell declined to pursue charges. Haynes then left to go purchase alcohol, which he drank and then went to his grandfather’s home.

At his grandfather’s house, Haynes got a gun and returned to the block about 3 a.m., Berger said. Haynes, who a witness said was known to carry “a large hunting knife,” returned to the home in the block where Tidwell was staying and repeatedly stabbed him as he slept, Berger said.

Tidwell was found unresponsive just before 7 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office reported. His death was ruled a homicide.

Hayne’s allegedly admitted to stabbing Tidwell to a witness who also reported seeing Haynes wearing bloody clothes, Berger said. A search warrant was issued and blood clothes were found in Hayne’s car. Another search warrant for Haynes’ grandfather’s house resulted in the gun being found.

A warrant was issued for Haynes’ arrest Sept. 1 in connection with the stabbing and he was located in Magee, Mississippi and returned to Chicago to face the charges on Wednesday, according to court and police records.

Judge Michael Clancy ordered Haynes held without bail at the Cook County Jail and his next court date was scheduled for Sept. 27.