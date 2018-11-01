Field Museum’s free admission offer to voters is illegal, officials say

The exterior of The Field Museum of Natural History at 1400 S Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.

The Field Museum on Thursday announced a promotion offering free admission with proof of voting.

Problem is, the offer was illegal.

“The intention is golden. But under the law, you can’t offer anything of value in connection with registering to vote or voting,” said Jim Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

In a morning press release, museum officials said they were “encouraging people to vote” with free passes for people who show ballot receipts or “I Voted” stickers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Voting matters. Every day in the news, we can read about what’s at stake for the planet and the people on it, especially humanity’s most vulnerable,” Field Museum president Richard Lariviere said in a press release announcing the promotion. “Now is the time for everyone to make their voice heard.”

The not-for-profit museum’s statement noted: “We can’t tell you what or who to vote for, but we can share what’s important to us. Our mission is to ensure a brighter future, rich in nature and culture. Building such a future relies on fighting climate change, safeguarding scientific research, and celebrating diversity.”

Under state election law, giving or lending “any money or other valuable consideration to any other person to influence such other person to vote or to register to vote,” is considered a felony. It’s also prohibited by federal election law, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Field representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Allen said the city election board was in contact with the museum Thursday afternoon, and he expected them to “adjust their offer.”

“We run into this just about every election year,” Allen said. “Institutions with the purest, most patriotic motivations put together an offer of a discount or a freebie. But they have to pull it back.”