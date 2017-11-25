Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Aurora

Surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch Tuesday morning in Aurora. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Tuesday morning in west suburban Aurora.

About 11:30 a.m., the man walked into the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2998 Ogden Ave., approached a bank teller and demanded cash, according to the FBI and Aurora police. He then walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a white man, thought to be in his 20s or 30s, standing about 6-feet with a small build, the FBI said. He was carrying a black messenger bag and wearing a brown hat, dark blue winter coat, black winter gloves and black sunglasses.

The FBI, which warned the man should be considered armed and dangerous, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.