Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Lake Forest

A Fifth Third Bank branch was robbed Saturday afternoon in north suburban Lake Forest.

Just after noon, a male entered the branch at 990 S. Waukegan Road and gave a teller a note demanding money, Lake Forest police and the FBI said.

A weapon was not seen, but was implied by the robber, police said.

The robber was described as white, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, 180-200 pounds, wearing dark jeans, a dark jacket and boots, police said. He wore a hat and mask and was last seen leaving the bank on foot.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lake Forest police at (847) 234-2601.