Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Melrose Park

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch Monday morning in Melrose Park. | FBI

A bank was robbed Monday morning in west suburban Melrose Park.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 9:10 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2501 North Ave. in Melrose Park, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 black man with a medium build in his 30s or 40s, Croon said.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.