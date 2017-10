Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Orland Park

A bank was robbed Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Orland Park.

The Fifth Third Bank branch at 15330 Harlem Ave. was robbed about 10:30 a.m., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a gray jacket, gloves and sunglasses, Croon said. The incident was described as a non-takeover robbery.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene.