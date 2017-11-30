Filing: DEA aided arrest of Mexican cartel suspect, deny torture claim

U.S. drug agents say they were nearby when a bodyguard for a son of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was captured by Mexican authorities in 2014 — but they deny coming into contact with the man, who says he was tortured, according to papers filed Thursday in federal court in Chicago.

Jesus Raul Beltran-Leon was extradited to Chicago in January to face federal drug charges in the 2009 indictment of Chapo and his organization.

Beltran-Leon’s attorney is asking prosecutors to turn over any evidence related to his torture allegations.

Beltran-Leon says authorities burst into his parents’ home in Mexico, threatened him and his family and tortured him to learn the location of Chapo’s sons Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar.

Authorities have said Beltran-Leon worked for Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar.

In June, Beltran-Leon said in court papers that several men he believed to be English-speaking Americans were at his parents’ home during the raid, along with dozens of people he believed to be Mexican marines.

He said he was later beaten, smothered with plastic bags and subjected to water torture.

While he was blindfolded, a man speaking Spanish with an American accent questioned him about the whereabouts of Chapo’s sons, but he said he didn’t know anything, according to Beltran-Leon.

He said one interrogator with an American accent identified himself as being “with the DEA” and said he knew of Beltran-Leon’s previous detentions in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Beltran-Leon said a white man with glasses and an American accent ordered him to look into his cellphone camera, or he would break his arm. He said the same American was present earlier when he was dumped headfirst into a barrel of water and passed out.

Beltran-Leon, an American citizen, said he later asked U.S. embassy officials for help but was ignored.

On Thursday, Beltran-Leon’s Arizona-based lawyer, Stephen Ralls, filed new court papers saying the DEA’s Office of Professional Responsibility has conducted a preliminary inquiry into his torture claims.

“The government now concedes that the DEA was working with the Mexican Navy in a joint investigation to capture Mr. Beltran Leon, supplying them with ‘actionable information,’ ” Ralls wrote. “In effect, the Mexican Navy acted as an agent of the United States government in this arrest and the subsequent torture.”

The DEA inquiry found that four DEA agents were deployed “in the area of the defendant’s arrest” but “did not respond to the scene” because they’re “prohibited from participating in any arrests in Mexico,” Ralls wrote.

According to the DEA inquiry, three of the agents said they were “several blocks away in their vehicles” when Mexican marines arrested Beltran-Leon, according to Ralls, and a fourth agent said he didn’t recall being in the area of the arrest.

“Does it make any sense that four DEA agents just sat in their cars blocks away and never once came inside or communicated in any way with their allies at the house for hours, even after the home was secured from any danger?” Ralls wrote.

He said the DEA inquiry also found that all four agents traveled to the naval base where Beltran-Leon was taken and examined his phones for intelligence but didn’t encounter him at the base.

“In the corresponding section of the DEA memorandum concerning the investigation, where it discusses the possibility of other agencies having personnel present, there are two redactions, suggesting that specific agencies (e.g. possibly U.S. Marshals Service) are named in the memorandum,” he wrote.

Ralls said he learned of the DEA inquiry in an Oct. 31 letter that he received from the U.S. government. He summarized the contents of that letter in his court filing, though he filed the letter itself under seal.

Spokesmen for the DEA and U.S. attorney’s office said they couldn’t speak about the court filing.