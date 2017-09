Filming of car commercial to shut down Clark Saturday morning in Loop

The filming of a car commercial is scheduled to shut down Clark Street Saturday morning in the Loop.

Clark will close from 8 a.m. to noon between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Adams and Jackson will stay open for traffic, and the sidewalks on Clark will be open for pedestrians, CDOT said.

Drivers can use LaSalle Street to travel south, CDOT said.