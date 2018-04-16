Emanuel’s ‘Safe Guns Policy’ stalled amid opposition from banking industry

The city is trying to turn its debt into an asset, using its muscle with financial institutions to have them avoid doing business with clients unless those corporate customers ban the sale of bump stocks and high-capacity magazines. | AP file photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to strip financial institutions whose clients allow unrestricted gun sales of their seats on the gravy train tied to city bond deals stalled Monday amid opposition from the banking industry.

At the behest of Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Ald. Edward Burke (14th), the Burke-chaired Finance Committee will consider an ordinance requiring financial institutions doing business with the city to file affidavits verifying that their customers ban the sale of bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.

To remain eligible for city business, financial institutions’ clients also must ban the sale of firearms to customers under the age of 21 and those who fail to pass background checks.

Financial institutions that fail to adopt that so-called “Safe Guns Policy” would be ineligible to do business of any kind with the city.

They could no longer serve as city depositories. Nor could they underwrite or participate in city bond issues, hold city contracts or engage in a host of other potentially-lucrative financial transactions.

In the wake of the Parkland high school massacre, Citigroup already has moved to impose those restrictions on its clients and customers. Dick’s Sporting Goods also stopped selling guns to customers under the age of 21.

At a time when Democrats are struggling to round up enough votes to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a bill licensing state gun dealers, Emanuel said it’s important for the city to flex its own muscle.

“When it comes to fighting for stronger, smarter gun laws Chicago is putting our money where our mouth is,” Emanuel was quoted as saying in a press release on the day the ordinance was introduced.

“The private sector has a role to play in supporting public safety. Chicago should give our business to companies who share our values and want to be part of the solution to gun violence, not profit from it.”

Burke noted that, if Citigroup can adopt the policy, “all banks that wish to business with the city of Chicago should follow suit.”

The aldermen said his colleagues “can feel comfortable approving” the anti-gun crackdown “given the Chicago City Council’s long and extensive history of taking stands on issues or moral principle by leveraging the procurement process.”

That history includes: an anti-apartheid ordinance; imposing penalties on city contractors that fail to abide by the “MacBride Principles” and enacting a requirement that city contractors come clean about their past ties to slavery.

The city severed ties to banks that do business with the Swiss government after Holocaust survivors accused Swiss banks of failing to relinquish money and valuables stolen from them.

And alderman approved yet another ordinance that requires contractors to file affidavits verifying that neither they nor their sub-contractors utilize sweatshop labor at any point in the supply chain.

City Hall’s leverage to impose its will on financial institutions is tied to the mountain of debt imposed on Chicago taxpayers.

In 2017, Chicago sold $2.8 billion in debt. That made it the third-largest borrower in the Midwest, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Emanuel’s plan to isolate sales tax revenue in a special fund and use it to refinance $3 billion in city debt added $744 million to debt mountain last year.