Fine over campaign contributions prompts assessor Berrios to sue ethics board

Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios is suing the Cook County Board of Ethics and the county’s Board of Commissioners for fining him earlier this month.

The $41,000 fine against Berrios was for accepting campaign contributions exceeding legal limits.

Berrios takes aim at that ruling in his suit, filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Beyond requiring elected officials to return excess donations, a 2016 ordinance imposes a $750 limit on contributions in non-election years from people who’ve sought “official action” with the county or who are contractually-linked to the county as legal or financial counsel; the suit argues that the lack of a definition for “official action” makes the term too vague to be the basis for limiting donations.

As a licensed attorney who has represented tax appeal cases in the county, John Norris, Berrios’ co-defendant, would be limited in his donations — and that “infringes” on his First Amendment rights, the suit says.

In their suit, Berrios and Norris say the limit is unconstitutional because the Illinois General Assembly makes the rules that guide campaign donations and elections, and the ethics board’s limit goes against those rules.

“I’m filing this lawsuit today because personal politics should never trump the First Amendment, perhaps the most sacred of our U.S. Constitution,” Berrios said in a statement. “I plan to make sure that every resident in Cook County is afforded the opportunity to exercise their First Amendment right when it comes to contributing to their candidate of choice, whoever that may be.”

The ordinance that created the limit is vague, the suit says, because there’s no definition for “official action” but the phrase is “essential to understanding and complying with the Ethics Ordinance.”

Frank Shuftan, spokesperson for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, said the county’s counsel still must review the lawsuit.

The campaign of Fritz Kaegi, who is running against the two-term incumbent in the Democratic primary, issued a statement calling the suit “the height of hypocrisy.”

“Under Berrios, corrupt politicians and owners of billion-dollar downtown skyscrapers win, and Berrios rakes in the cash,” the statement said.

Berrios and Norris are seeking an injunction barring the board of ethics from enforcing the ordinance and an unspecified amount of damages.