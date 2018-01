Fire alarm evacuates DuPage County Courthouse

The DuPage County Courthouse in west suburban Wheaton was evacuated Tuesday after a fire alarm went off.

A burst water pipe activated the courthouse fire alarm about 11:15 a.m., according to a statement from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

The courthouse was reopened after the Wheaton Fire Department cleared the building, the sheriff’s office said.