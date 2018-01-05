Fire at Naperville home likely caused by Christmas tree

A fire at a home Thursday afternoon is believed to have been caused by a Christmas tree.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just after 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Redwing Court, the Naperville Fire Department said.

A fire was found on the first floor of the single-family home, and a all four residents were able to get out before firefighters arrived, the department said.

On Friday, the department said the fire started where a live Christmas tree was located in the living room. The fire was ruled accidental, but the case remained open.